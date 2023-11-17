Drug peddlers nabbed at various places in Hyderabad

Officials seized 60 kg of marijuana and a car, altogether worth Rs.18.3 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Pocharam IT Corridor police busted a drug racket and nabbed three persons on charges of smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Bengaluru via Hyderabad on Friday. Officials seized 60 kg of marijuana and a car, altogether worth Rs.18.3 lakh.

The arrested persons are Ashif Koya, seafood trader from Kerala, Akhil Vijayan, a trader from Bengaluru in Karnataka and Sameer Azees, a driver from Kerala. All three are friends and drug transporters.

As per the instructions of the receiver in Bengaluru, who is to be identified, the trio went to Odisha in a hired car and procured 60 kg of marijuana from the supplier and was proceeding to Bengaluru via Hyderabad, when they nabbed at Annojiguda ‘x’ road.

In another case, Ranjan Kumar (32), a tiles worker from LB Nagar and native of Uttar Pradesh was nabbed in alleged possession of 200 marijuana laced chocolates. He procured the chocolates from his native place and sold it to consumers for Rs.50 per piece.

In the third case, the Bhongir Rural police along with Bibinagar police caught Mohd.Mahabub (30), a driver from Nizamabad, for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Officials seized 150 kgs of marijuana from him.