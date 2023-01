Drugs, opium seized in separate incidents in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Visakhapatnam: City police on Thursday seized drugs and opium in two separate incidents.

On a tip off, police raided a scrap office in Duvvada and seized 35 vials of drugs and 120 gm of ganja.

In a similar incident, City Task Force Police took three persons into custody near the fishing harbour and seized 9.96 gm of opium from their possession. The arrested were handed over to One Town police.