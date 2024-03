| Cyberabad Sot Arrests Five In Drug Raids

Cyberabad SOT arrests five in drug raids

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 12:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT caught five persons after raiding different places on Sunday night for allegedly possessing drugs.

The police allegedly seized 4.4 kgs of ganja and LSD blots from them.

The raids were conducted at Rajendranagar, Balkampet, and other places in Cyberabad.

Cases are booked against the suspects.