Drunkard throws daughter to death in Nirmal

Nirmal: A four-year-old girl was thrown to death by her father at Ananthapet village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Friday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday. Nirmal Rural Inspector B Venkatesh said that the deceased Gajjala Nitya, daughter of Vinesh and Jyothi, belonged to Anathapet.

Nitya sustained serious head injuries when Vinesh threw her to the ground. She succumbed to the wounds while undergoing treatment at a government hospital on Friday at around 9 pm. Vinesh was a drunkard and mentally unsound. He was harassing his wife for delivering a baby girl for quite a long time. He had thrashed the girl in the past too. Based on a complaint received from Jyothi, a case was registered against Vinesh. Investigations were taken up.

