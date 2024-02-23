Dubai announces 5-year multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists

The visa will permit tourists to stay in Dubai for 90 days and it can be extended for a similar period of time, with the maximum permissible number of days not exceeding 180 in a year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 03:50 PM

Hyderabad: Dubai has announced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indian travellers to boost the number of tourists from the country.

The visa will permit tourists to stay in Dubai for 90 days and it can be extended for a similar period of time, with the maximum permissible number of days not exceeding 180 in a year. The visa will be issued within two to five working days of application up on receiving service requests.

According to reports Dubai has recorded approximately 2.46 million overnight visitors from India in the year 2023. The latest update on Dubai’s multiple-entry visa policy could be seen as an effort to foster sustained economic collaborations with India, while giving a boost to tourism activity and improving business ties.

Bader Ali Habib, the Regional Head of Proximity Markets, Dubai, Department of Economy and Tourism has recently posted on his LinkedIn handle saying: “The amount of enquiries we have been receiving from India over the last two years on the visa category has been overwhelming. The multiple-entry tourist visa removes the barrier for last-second trips making it an ideal choice for frequent travellers who want to visit Dubai on various occasions – to spend an eventful weekend with the family, meet friends, attend a business/leisure event, play a round of golf, enjoy a meal, shop for luxury brands or celebrate a family occasion.”