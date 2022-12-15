| Dubai Is Second Most Attractive City In The World For Tourism

Dubai is second most attractive city in the world for tourism

Barring Paris, which retained the first position, Dubai was ahead of Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, London, Munich, Berlin, Barcelona and New York among the top 10.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 04:29 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Jeddah: Dubai is the second most attractive city destination in the world for tourism, according to Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2022.

Barring Paris, which retained the first position, Dubai was ahead of Amsterdam, Madrid, Rome, London, Munich, Berlin, Barcelona and New York among the top 10.

The annual study looks at six key pillars – economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety and sustainability.

It’s noteworthy to mention that in a recent survey of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) during this festive season, the UAE has become a very popular global destination among travellers, especially from India. Being one of the most popular overseas destinations for Indian tourists, India remains the largest international travel source market for Dubai.

“Dubai performed very well in terms of tourism performance, health and safety and has a good standing in terms of tourism policy and attractiveness and tourism infrastructure. Therefore, the city ranked so highly within our Index,” Nadejda Popova, senior project manager at Euromonitor International, was quoted as saying in a news report.

The latest World Travel and Tourism Council study projected that the emirate will record the highest tourist spending among all the cities in the world in 2022, reaching $29.4 billion.