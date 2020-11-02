Dubbak by-polls: Congress confident of victory

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi on Monday exuded confidence that party candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy would win the Dubbak by-poll, citing a silent revolution among the voters of the Assembly constituency in favour of Congress.

“As per information gathered from villages and all the mandals under Dubbak constittuency, the Congress will win the election,” he said, adding that Congress leaders worked as a single unit from village to mandal level and exposed the negative points of TRS and BJP governments.

“People have realised that the TRS and BJP are using money and muscle power to win the elections, but the voters are ready to give a shock to both the parties,” he said.

