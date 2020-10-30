Dubbak bypolls: Harish Rao exposes BJP lies

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the BJP leaders have mastered the art of spreading make-believe lies through statements, pamphlets and social media

Siddipet: Terming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Bharatiya Jhoota Party, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday tore into the false propaganda being spread against the ruling TRS during the Dubbak bypoll campaign. He said the BJP leaders have mastered the art of spreading make-believe lies through statements, pamphlets and social media.

“If there is an Oscar for lies, only BJP is eligible for it. The BJP MP who promised to bring Turmeric Board to Nizamabad and gave it in writing on a bond paper, has convieniently forgotten his promise as well as the woes of turmeric farmers,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Siddipet on Friday, Harish Rao lashed out at the BJP for trying to spread false information to mislead people and gain political mileage. He reminded that four BJP MPs won from the State by making false promises and within one year, people realised their true nature. He said there has been no developmental activity that the BJP MPs undertook in their respective Parliamentary constituencies.

“Did the BJP leaders bring any project that would be useful for Telangana? They lost deposits in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar municipal elections, while people reposed their faith in TRS yet again. People of Dubbak constituency are clever enough to see through these false promises and lies of BJP leaders. TRS will emerge victorious yet again,” he stated.

Harish Rao listed out the blatantly false propoganda and came up with clarifications on each count.

False Information 1:

BJP claims: Union government is giving Rs 1,600 out of Rs 2,016 towards the Aasara pension being given to Beedi workers in Telangana.

Harish: BJP led government’s contribution towards beedi workers pension is Zero. The GST imposed by the Centre has affected the livelihood of the beedi workers because the demand for beedis has dwindled.

False information 2:

BJP claims: The union government is giving Rs 6,000 to 8,000 out of Rs 13,000 given under KCR Kit.

Harish clarifies. The entire KCR Kit, given to new mothers, is given by Telangana government. The contribution of Centre is zero.

False infromation 3:

BJP says: The Centre is giving Rs 50,000 while TRS government is spending Rs 25,000 on every sheep unit being distributed to shepherd families in Telangana.

Harish clarifies: The Centre’s contribution is Zero. Actually, the beneficiary’s contribution is 31,250 (25 per cent ) while the Telangana government is bearing the remainder Rs 93,750.

False information 4:

BJP says: The Centre has granted an ESI Hospital to Chegunta Mandal in Dubbak constituency by releasing Rs 25 crore, which the State government has shifted to Gajwel.

Harish clarifies: Centre did not sanction any such hospital or a grant to Chegunta so far.

False information 5:

BJP says: Centre is giving Rs 29 out of Rs 30 being spent on subsidy ration rice.

Harish clarifies: Centre is giving Rs 3 kg rice for only half of the ration card holders in entire Telangana. Actually, Telangana government is giving Rs one KG rice to 100 per cent beneficiaries.

False Information 6:

BJP says: A Polytechnic College granted for Dubbak was shifted to Siddipet.

Harish clarifies: No such college was granted.

False Informatioin 7:

BJP says: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to install electricity meters at agriculture borewells.

Harish clarifies: Centre has tried to lure the Telangana government by offering Rs 2,500 crore special grant to make TRS government install meters. However, Telangana Chief Minister has opposed the move strongly.

False Information 8:

BJP says: Centre has granted Rs 5,500 crore to help the local government to procure agriculture produce.

Harish clarifies: Centre has just issued a consent to help the Civil supplies department to borrow loan from NCDC ( National Cooperative Development Corporation). However, the Telangana government has decided against as interest rate is very high comparatively.

False Information 9:

BJP says: The house, where the Police have seized over Rs 18 lakhs, not a direct relative of BJP contesting candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Harish questions: What made the BJP workers and candidate to rush to the place if the cash was not his own and owner of the house is not his relative?

False Information 10:

BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao says: Police have raided eight houses of his relatives.

Harish clarifies: Police actually raided four houses- two houses of BJP leaders and two houses of TRS leaders.

False Information 11:

BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao says: The amount seized was not his own or his relatives.

Harish clarifies: Raghunandan Rao’s relatives confessed that the cash was Raghunandan Rao’s own.

