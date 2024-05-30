Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ to release on Sept 27

Set in late 1980's and early 1990s, the film chronicles the interesting, turbulent and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, 'Lucky Baskhar'

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 02:52 PM

The film has now entered in to the final leg of shooting and will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil languages worldwide, theatrically.

Hyderabad: Known for his charming personality and acting skills, Dulquer Salmaan has been one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Now, he is set to charm the world with an extraordinary tale of a common man, ‘Lucky Baskhar‘.

Ever since commencement of the film’s shoot, makers have been releasing regular updates. Now, they have made official announcement regarding the release date of the film — September 27.

Venky Atluri, the writer-director of blockbuster films like ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Sir/ Vaathi’, is directing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, producing it. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Set in late 1980’s and early 1990s, the film chronicles the interesting, turbulent and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, ‘Lucky Baskhar’.

The recently released teaser of the film, on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, has been able to set right expectations for this film. The film has now entered in to the final leg of shooting and will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil languages worldwide, theatrically.