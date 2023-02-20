Dundigal police station adjudged best in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Dundigal police station has been adjudged as the best police station in the Telangana by the Government of India.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar said the certificate of excellence by Ministry of Home Affairs would be an inspiration for other police stations. He appreciated the Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra and other officials while handing over the certificate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs regularly conducts annual ranking of police stations across the country. As part of the process, annual ranking is given for best police station for the year 2022.