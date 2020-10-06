EAMCET mock test: Three students win laptops in Warangal

Director of Department of Computer Science Vani Devi, Vaagdevi Engineering College principal Dr P Prasad Rao, vice-principal Dr Tirupathi Rao, deans Prof Somi Reddy, Shashidhar, councillor Jaya, HoD (ECE) Dr Kumar, Suresh and others attended the ceremony

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Warangal Urban: Three students were presented with laptops for securing top ranks in ‘Eamcet mock test’ conducted online on September 7 by the management of Vaagdevi Colleges, Warangal, on Tuesday, and a total of 47 were given tablet PCs for good performance in the test.

Addressing the award presentation ceremony organised on the campus on the outskirts of Warangal, Vaagdevi College of Engineering principal Dr K Prakash said a total of 4,500 students had attended the mock test conducted recently in three phases from both the Telugu States and performed well. “We are striving to make the students job providers instead of job seekers. We focus on the all-round development of the students studying at our college,” he added.

Director of Department of Computer Science Vani Devi, Vaagdevi Engineering College principal Dr P Prasad Rao, vice-principal Dr Tirupathi Rao, deans Prof Somi Reddy, Shashidhar, councillor Jaya, HoD (ECE) Dr Kumar, Suresh and others attended the ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .