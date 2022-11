East Delhi emerge victorious at National Doctors Cricket Tournament

Updated On - 11:28 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

East Delhi team bagged top honours in the second national Doctors Cricket Tournament held at the SCG Cricket Ground

Hyderabad: East Delhi team bagged top honours in the second national Doctors Cricket Tournament held at the SCG Cricket Ground, Hyderabad on Sunday. The East Delhi team defeated Star Maharashtra in the summit clash to clinch the title.

Dr Pankaj Yadav was adjudged as the Man of the Series. Dr Srinath and Dr Ramneesh were the Best Batter of the Tournament and Best Bowler of the Tournament respectively.