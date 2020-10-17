Eatala cautions about seasonal ailments

The Minister advised the people to drink water only after boiling and eat food after thoroughly heating it

Hyderabad: Health Minister E.Rajender on Saturday asked people to be on high alert regarding seasonal fevers coupled with other health problems.

“If anyone develops fever, he or she should immediately approach the nearest government health centre and collect medicines,” he said while reviewing the situation with the Director of Public Health, G.Srinivasa Rao in the wake of incessant rains in the city.

The Minister advised the people to drink water only after boiling and eat food after thoroughly heating it. He asked officials concerned to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of viral fevers and other health problems in rain affected areas.

Officials informed the Minister that around 165 health camps were organized in flood-hit areas and doctors and nurses were extending services round-the-clock. These camps were in addition to 46 mobile health camps set up in different areas.

As many as 16,000 people underwent medical tests and medicines were provided to those staying in the medical camps, officials said. Nineteen persons tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,000 people who were tested for the symptoms. Those, who were tested positive, were shifted to the government hospital for proper treatment. In coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Health department is collecting water samples for examination. Apart from taking up water chlorination, the department is distributing ORS sachets to the people.

