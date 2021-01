Eatela Rajender inaugurates Doctors Cricket Tournament

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Gandhi Medical College defeated Siddipet Medical College by 46 runs on the first day of the Telangana Government Medical Colleges Doctors Cricket Tournament at LB Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, Health Minister E Rajender inaugurated the tournament. Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana Olympic Association secretary K Jagadishwar Yadav, international boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Isha Singh and others were also present.

Brief scores

GDC & Hyd 96/3 in 10 overs bt Kakatiya Medical College 92/4 in 10 overs

GMC Nizamabad 69/7 in 10 overs lost to Osmania Medical College 71/3 in 7.3 overs

Gandhi Medical College 121/6 in 10 overs bt Siddipet Medical College 75/5 in 10 overs

GMC Nalgonda 87/5 in 10 overs lost to GMC Suryapet 88/3 in 10 overs.

