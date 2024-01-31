ECDG emerge winners at Republic Day Trophy Jr Cricket Championship

Riding on Dhairya Tiwari’s impressive four-wicket haul and Pulla Ashwin’s 65-run knock, host Emerging Cricketers Development Group registered a comfortable 89-run win over HotSpot Cricket Academy in the final of 6th Edition of Republic Day Trophy Jr Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 11:05 PM

Victorious ECDG team with the winners trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on Dhairya Tiwari’s impressive four-wicket haul and Pulla Ashwin’s 65-run knock, host Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) registered a comfortable 89-run win over HotSpot Cricket Academy in the final of 6th Edition of Republic Day Trophy Jr Cricket Championship organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Ashwin’s half-century helped ECDG post 191 runs in 30.4 overs. Ganesh picked up four wickets. Later, Dhairya’s brilliance with the ball alongside Jashwanth’s three-wicket haul helped ECDG bundle out HotSpot CA for 102 runs in 18.2 overs.

Also Read CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad take three points from drawn match against Jammu and Kashmir

Brief Scores: ECDG 191 in 30.4 overs (Pulla Ashwin 65; Akshith Sonu 3/16, Ganesh 4/66) bt HotSpot CA 102 in 18.2 overs (Akhilesh 26; Dhairya Tiwari 4/11, Jashwanth 3/24); Awards: Most Valuable Player: G Sravan, Man of the Match (Final): Dhairya Tiwari, Best Batsman: Kashyap, Best Bowler: Ameer Shaikh, Best Fielder: Parmeshwar, Best All-rounder: Adarsh Deshmukh, Emerging Player: Jashwanth.