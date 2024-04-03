ECIL turnover crosses Rs 3000 crore in 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 04:33 PM

Hyderabad: Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), a premier Schedule “A” CPSE has registered the highest ever turnover crossing Rs. 3000 crore in FY 2023-24 marking a 28 per cent growth over last financial year.

A company press release on Wednesday said projects executed include Electronic Voting Machines to cater to 2024 General Elections, Control Systems, Radiation Instruments & Security systems to Nuclear Power Plants, PLCs & SCADA systems to Steel Plants & other Industries, Communication Radios to Armed Forces, Electronic Warfare Systems, Homeland Security Systems to Central & State Police & Security agencies, and IT & e-Governance projects in Government sector.

The company got the highest ever order book from Aerospace & Defence, Armed Forces, Nuclear, Central & State Police & Paramilitary Forces and other Government organizations & industries. ECIL is focusing towards upgradation of infrastructure, capacity addition and new product lines in critical areas of SEEKERS, for long range missiles, C4I System SATCOM systems for tracking LEO satellites, PLC & SCADA for Electrical Automation applications, the press release added.