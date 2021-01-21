ECMO saves life of newborn in Hyderabad

ECMO helps by taking over lung function, taking up oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide, and giving rest and time for the lungs to recover

Hyderabad: In a rare case, doctors at KIMS Hospitals have saved a one-day-old baby by treating her with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. Consultant Pediatric Intensivist Dr V Nanda Kishore on Wednesday said Sravanthi from Uppal had a normal pregnancy and delivered the baby by emergency Caesarian section due to meconium stained liquor.

The baby developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to the intensive care unit, Dr Kishore said, adding that in addition to meconium aspiration, the baby also developed high blood pressure in the lungs.

“A special medication and gas (inhaled Nitric oxide) were added to help with increased blood pressure in the lungs. Even with such a support, baby condition continued to get worse. At that point the baby was referred to KIMS Hospitals for ECMO support. The infant was put on ECMO immediately and the condition was stabilised. The baby needed ECMO support for five days and intensive care stay for another five days and was finally discharged in healthy condition,” Dr Kishore added.

ECMO helps by taking over lung function, taking up oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide, and giving rest and time for the lungs to recover. It does this by diverting the blood, which is going to lungs through the artificial lung (oxygenator) located outside the body in the ECMO circuit. It is usually offered in conditions of either heart or lung function is critically compromised and not able to support with conventionally available treatment modes.

