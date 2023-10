ED Summons Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Son Vaibhav Gehlot

The ED had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case.

