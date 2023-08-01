Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah announces PW Institute of Innovation

The four-year residential program in Computer Science and AI offers a unique and holistic approach to education.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Physics Wallah (PW), an ed-tech platform, announced the launch of PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), a four-year residential program in Computer Science and AI.

The four-year fully residential program offers a unique and holistic approach to education. With experienced faculty and industry leaders from top companies as mentors, an industry-oriented curriculum, up to 100% scholarships, and real-world projects, students are equipped for success in their professional journey.

The first batch of PW IOI is set to commence on September 27, 2023. Registrations for the new batch are now open at pwioi.com, with the entrance exam scheduled on August 19.

