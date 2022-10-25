ED to question Sukesh Gupta in money laundering case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate officials shifted Sukesh Gupta of MBS Jewelers from Chanchalguda Prison to the ED office for questioning. The court granted nine day custody of Sukesh Gupta to Enforcement Directorate.

On Tuesday a team of ED officials reached Chanchalguda prison and took Sukesh Gupta in custody and shifted him to ED office. The ED officials earlier this month arrested him in connection with an money laundering case booked against him.

Prior to it, ED conducted a search operation on MBS Jewellers Private Limited, Musaddilal Gems and Jewels India Private Limited, its director Sukesh Gupta and Anurag Gupta on October 17 at five locations in Hyderabad and Vijaywada and seized jewellery stocks of Rs. 149.10 crore and cash of Rs. 1.96 crore in MMTC fraud scam.

Subsequently, Sukesh Gupta was arrested by ED and sent to 14 days judicial custody by the PMLA Special Court.