Editorial: Boost for maritime capability

The recent commissioning of INS Vagir, the fifth Kalvari-class submarine, comes as a reassuring step forward in the self-reliance programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:31 AM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Amid the growing concerns over the two-front military threat from Pakistan and China, the urgency for modernisation of India’s defence forces need not be overemphasised. In future wars, the locally-designed-and-built vessels hold the key to success. The recent commissioning of INS Vagir, the fifth Kalvari-class submarine, comes as a reassuring step forward in the self-reliance programme, providing a boost to the country’s maritime capability. The warship adds to India’s naval prowess to tackle the growing Chinese presence in the Indian ocean region. It has the distinction of the lowest build time —commissioned into service in a span of 24 months, a testament to the expertise of India’s shipyards to construct complex and complicated platforms. Though the Indian Navy has been making rapid strides in recent years in terms of indigenisation drive, with the commissioning of mighty warships such as the first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, the pace of expansion of its fleet size enough to challenge China on the high seas is still not up to the mark. The quicker turnaround by the naval shipyards is all the more important now from a strategic point of view because the Chinese navy is increasing its reach at a rapid pace. Despite considerable efforts, warship construction endeavours continue to suffer from systemic deficits. A programme mired in delays and cost overruns needs a critical audit. Shipbuilding must be treated as a strategic enterprise with top priority. As of March last year, the Indian Navy’s strength is 137 vessels, with only one aircraft carrier in service.

Keeping in view China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean region, India needs to increase its fleet size to at least 170 by 2027. However, this is no easy task as on an average for every two-three ships inducted, one from the existing lot retires due to age. China has built 138 warships in the last 10 years. The scale of the Chinese naval build-up outscores India by almost four times at a time when it is bringing the naval contest to India’s maritime backyard. India needs super overhauling of its current capacity. While China has six active second generation nuclear powered submarines, India has one—INS Arihant. The Indian Navy has to redress this power imbalance even as it grapples with inadequate budgets and delays in placing orders. In recent times, greater participation from the private sector is being encouraged. Established in 2020, the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation provides an interface for the academia and industry to interact with the Navy’s capability development apparatus. Efforts are afoot to address the problem areas, but the challenges are formidable. The commissioning of INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore, in September last year was undoubtedly a defining moment in India’s journey to emerging as a defence industrial and technological base.