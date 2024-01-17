Editorial: Escalating row

India needs to leverage its position to reset the strategic equation with Male and continue to engage with the people of Maldives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 11:45 PM

After making ‘India Out’ his poll campaign theme and whipping up anti-India sentiments, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has now set March 15 as the deadline for India to withdraw its military personnel, totalling around 90, from his country. This ridiculous ultimatum came shortly after his return from a six-day visit to China. It is quite clear that Muizzu is being prodded by China to up the ante against India. There is absolutely no reason for the Maldives to harbour ill will against New Delhi. It must be pointed out that India was always the first nation to come to the rescue of the tiny island nation, be it the tsunami in 2004 or the drinking water crisis a decade later. India was never found wanting in providing assistance, humanitarian or military. Accounting for the highest number of tourist visits, India contributes significantly to the country’s tourism-dependent economy. The presence of a small group of Indian military personnel, mostly for humanitarian roles, poses no threat to Maldivian sovereignty. Deliberately spoiling relations with India will hurt the Maldives, which is playing a risky game by putting all its eggs in the Chinese basket. In utter disregard for the traditional bilateral ties with India, Muizzu has made no bones about his leaning towards China. His anti-India rhetoric had emboldened three Maldivian leaders, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, to post derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mock him over his recent trip to Lakshadweep.

Given that it is the third biggest trading partner of the Maldives and number one when it comes to tourism, India needs to leverage its position to reset the strategic equation with Male. The Maldives government may have exaggerated the India card for negative sentiment votes and needs to understand the importance of synergy with India. The fact remains that the Maldives is a mere 700 km from the Indian coast and over 6,000 km from China. While China’s strategic interests in the Indian Ocean make smaller littoral States perfect targets for Beijing’s diplomatic outreach, New Delhi too must continue to engage with Male and the people of the island nation. The Maldives should realise that synergy between the two countries in various fields, including tourism, could further improve ties and also help travellers across the world. Cooperation and collaboration should be the way forward. The amateur Maldivian politicians and activists, who love to shoot obnoxious comments from their keypads, must first learn the history of the region and how India has consistently stood by their country in the hour of crisis. Be it the coup attempt in 1988 which was averted by Indian intervention, or disasters such as the tsunami, the drinking water crisis or Covid, India has proved to be a reliable neighbour extending assistance with no strings attached, unlike China’s whose ultimate goal is to keep India in check in its own backyard.

Also Read Editorial: Message from Taiwan verdict