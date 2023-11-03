Editorial: Global pact on AI

The Bletchley Declaration reflects a key milestone in promoting responsible AI development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Artificial intelligence tools are like a double-edged weapon; it can cut both ways. While it has the potential to transform human lives at a pace never seen in history, there are also possibilities of the technology being misused to spread disinformation and chaos. The time is ripe for a coordinated global strategy to regulate the emerging sector that has a profound impact on societies. No wonder that the world’s first-ever summit on AI safety, held at Bletchley Park near London recently, evoked a massive response, with a large number of global leaders, computer scientists, tech executives and policymakers from 28 countries, including India, the United States, UK, Japan, France, the European union and China, participating in the deliberations. An agreement signed at the summit marked an important first step towards the global governance of a technology that offers much promise and unprecedented danger. The Bletchley Declaration resolved to establish a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks posed by AI and evolve a mechanism to tackle them. The global leaders rightly acknowledged the substantial risks from potential intentional misuse or unintended issues of control of AI — especially cybersecurity, biotechnology, and disinformation risks. There is a greater need now than ever before for global cooperation in tackling the risks of AI, which include potential breaches of privacy and the displacement of jobs. In this context, the Bletchley Declaration reflects a key milestone in promoting responsible AI development.

There is also a need for increased investments in AI education to ensure it is not only responsible but also equitable in its effects with the benefits reaching all. It is a welcome development that South Korea will co-host a mini-virtual AI summit in the next six months, and France will host the next in-person summit within a year from now, as part of the agreement on international collaboration in AI safety. The London AI summit came amid steps by various countries to address the challenges of governing AI. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of AI. On its part, the EU is planning to promulgate what could be the world’s first comprehensive framework for regulation. It will define rules to govern the development and use of AI across the European Union. It will involve the setting up of a European Board for Artificial Intelligence to audit and administer the new rules. Last month, China outlined a broad set of principles for international cooperation and global governance of AI. The focus of the joint global effort should be on overcoming the long-standing faultline between regulation and promotion. Companies willing to invest in AI would want to prevent over-regulation that will kill innovation.

