Editorial: Indigenisation gets wings

The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought home the stark reality that India is too dependent on foreign defence imports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 AM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: For a country that figures among the world’s largest arms importers, India’s oft-repeated assertion about achieving self-reliance in the defence sector may appear too ambitious. At the same time, it cannot afford to compromise on defence preparedness because it is wedged between two hostile neighbours — Pakistan and China. Indigenisation is an important way to bridge critical gaps in defence capability. Against this backdrop, the inauguration of the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility —Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s factory in Karnataka’s Tumkur district — by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a significant step towards indigenisation. Initially, Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) would be manufactured at this factory but over the next 20 years, HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15-tonne range there. This is expected to fulfil India’s requirement for helicopters. The LUH, a 3-tonne class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter, has been designed and developed indigenously. The factory will be augmented in a phased manner to produce superior machines such as Light Combat Helicopters and Indian Multirole Helicopters. It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of helicopters. Possibility of exports will be explored. The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought home the stark reality that India is too dependent on foreign defence imports, particularly from Russia. With at least 50% of India’s overall military assets of Russian make, New Delhi has been forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope on the conflict. The country needs alternatives, including home-grown ones. Traditionally, India’s approach to defence procurement reforms has been lethargic and largely indecisive.

The best way forward is to encourage more private sector companies to participate in defence production, especially in the medium and high-tech regimes to boost indigenisation in the sector. Premier institutes such as IITs and even private universities need to be incentivised to get into the defence sector to run academic courses. The government needs to provide tax incentives to defence manufacturers. Given the prevalent institutional limitations in manpower induction and cutting-edge technology, defence budgetary allocations are bound to run short for a nation the size of India. Innovative methods have to be found to augment the resources. There is a growing realisation now about the urgency for policy interventions to boost indigenisation. There is a need to encourage startups, especially relating to cutting-edge technology products such as drones used in warfare. In tune with the changing mood, the indigenisation of defence products was a significant theme of this year’s Republic Day, with the ceremonial 21-gun salute being presented for the first time by Indian-made 105-mm field guns. Also showcased were Indian-made equipment such as the NAG missile system, battle tank Arjun, K-9 Vajra-T gun system, AKASH air defence system and Brahmos missile. The Tumkur helicopter factory is a cause for pride for those engaged in research, development and manufacturing in the defence sector.