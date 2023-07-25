Editorial: Malignant menace

A robust health system programme that helps in early detection and treating cancer in a cost-effective manner is the way forward

25 July 23

Cancer, the emperor of maladies, is considered the last frontier of medical knowledge, posing complex challenges that researchers are yet to overcome. It’s still largely a losing battle for humanity, despite tremendous strides made in the medical field. In India, the cancer burden is rapidly rising, posing multiple challenges to an already overstretched healthcare system. The figures are alarming. So is the mortality rate. According to a report tabled in Parliament recently, of the 14.61 lakh cancer cases detected in 2022 — 35,000 more than in the previous year — 8.08 lakh patients died as compared with 7.89 lakh in 2021. The number of cancer patients is projected to increase to 29.8 million by 2025. These figures, apart from being depressing, come as a warning for health authorities and the general public as well. Even with improvements in treatment, both the incidence of cancer and mortality continue to rise in the country. There is an urgent need for improving curative, palliative and preventive measures and strengthening cancer care infrastructure. A robust health system programme that helps in early detection, controlling risk factors early and effectively treating diseases in a cost-effective manner is the way forward in the ongoing battle against the dreaded disease. The most common forms of cancer in India are breast, lung, colon, rectum and prostate. India has a dubious record of the mortality-to-incidence ratio for cancer being among the highest in the world.

The finding of a 2022 study by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young (FICCI-EY) is even more alarming: the actual incidence of cancer could be two to three times higher than the official figures. The urgency of establishing specialised hospitals equipped with oncologists and state-of-the-art machinery need not be overemphasised. At the heart of the problem is the lack of easy access to specialist hospitals for timely detection of the disease and affordable treatment. With a large proportion of cancer victims unable to afford quality care, the government would do well to speed up work on cancer institutes and tertiary care centres. The public healthcare system is overburdened, while treatment in private hospitals is prohibitive and out of reach for many. In this scenario, it is equally crucial to focus on campaigns aimed at raising public awareness about cancer detection and prevention. Apart from the known risk factors like tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity and sedentary lifestyles, environmental factors are also playing a major role in the rising disease burden. Processed and packaged food that contains preservatives is also linked to cancer. Practising healthy habits, including regular exercises, hold the key to keeping the disease at bay. In women of reproductive age, breast and cervical cancers are the most common causes of cancer mortality. However, these forms of cancer are largely preventable with early screening.