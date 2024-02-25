Editorial: Misery continues

The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, altered geopolitical landscape of Europe, and hit economies around the world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 11:45 PM

Firefighters put out the fire at a railway station after Russian shelling in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine completes two years, leaving a trail of pointless deaths and destruction on both sides and a massive disruption of global trade, there is still no sign of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War II. The fighting has displaced millions of Ukrainians, altered the geopolitical landscape of Europe, and hit economies around the world by disrupting supply chains, adding to inflation and triggering great economic uncertainty. Though it began as essentially an European conflict, the impact is not confined to Europe anymore. Global energy, food and financial linkages have been impacted. A sense of fatigue has set in now. It is clear that the people in both Russia and Ukraine do not want the war to continue. Whatever may be the geopolitical reasons, war invariably brings miseries to the people on either side of the battle zone. At the crux of the conflict was the disagreement over whether Ukraine has the right to join NATO. It is ridiculous that such a simple issue, concerning a sovereign country’s choice to decide its future course, should turn into a deadly war with no signs of resolution. When Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022, he expected meek surrender by the small neighbour with no meaningful involvement of other countries. However, it has turned out to be a grave miscalculation, leading to a protracted conflict with huge global ramifications.

Contrary to the initial expectations, Ukraine managed to push back the invading army from Kyiv. The United States and Europe did come to Ukraine’s aid by sending funds and military equipment but as the war progressed, cracks have appeared in the Western bloc amid doubts over the impact of West’s economic sanctions against Russia. Though Ukrainians have kept the Russian forces at bay and defended their country, the momentum in the war now rests with Russia. While the Ukrainian forces are feeling an acute shortage of equipment and manpower, Russia has been able to successfully readjust its tactics to the new kind of war being fought. The war has impacted the economies of Europe, with far-right political parties taking advantage of the economic stress and the resultant frustration among people. For India, the Ukraine crisis has thrown up a diplomatic dilemma, forcing it to do some tightrope walking and strike a balance between the imperatives of its long and time-tested bilateral ties with Russia and the need to side with the chorus of outrage over Moscow’s unjustified invasion of a sovereign country. From energy requirements to defence supplies, New Delhi opted for a practical approach guided by national interests and ensured supplies from Moscow despite pressure from the Western countries including the United States. India has been consistently rooting for a negotiated settlement of all disputes and immediate cessation of hostilities.

