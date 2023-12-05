Editorial: No country for women

Growing atrocities against women prove that the changes made to criminal law after the Nirbhaya case have not yielded the desired results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

There are multiple alarming trends in the just-released report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). An increase in the instances of crime against women and children and a sharp rise in the number of suicides are among the ominous indicators of a society that is grappling with the toxic impact of patriarchal culture. The 70th annual report of NCRB shows that cases of crime against women have recorded an increase of 4% compared with last year. Over 4.45 lakh cases of crime against women were registered during 2022. What is more alarming is that the metro cities account for higher crime rates, despite claims by the governments that effective safety systems have been put in place. The data for 2022 reveals an increase of 12.3% in crimes against women in 19 metro cities — each having a population of above 2 million — compared with the previous year. With a 239% increase, Jaipur recorded the highest rate, followed by Delhi, Indore and Lucknow. Chennai and Coimbatore — both in Tamil Nadu — had the lowest rate. A majority of the cases included cruelty by the husband or his relatives, kidnapping and abduction, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty and rape. In absolute numbers, Uttar Pradesh, with 65,743 cases, registered the highest number of FIRs in cases of crime against women followed by Maharashtra (45,331) and Rajasthan (45,058). Growing crimes against children raise serious concerns for their future well-being and safety as a staggering 64,469 victims were reported in 2022 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act alone.

Overall, at least 1.62 lakh cases of crimes against children were registered during the year. It is a matter of shame that the national capital has become the most unsafe metropolitan city for women in the country. The growing atrocities against women prove that the changes made to criminal law after the Nirbhaya case have not yielded the desired results as the problem lies with implementation to make the law a deterrent. Unless laws are implemented effectively, no progress can be made on the ground. It is not enough to make laws but the focus should be more on changing the mindsets of people. In a largely patriarchal culture like ours, gender sensitivity, respect for women and equality are the values that need to be inculcated from childhood. The crime data has consistently shown that in more than 95% of all rape cases, the attackers are known to the victims — they are relatives, friends, neighbours and co-workers. What gets much less coverage is the violence inside homes, and yet this is epidemic in proportion. Domestic violence is the leading crime against women in India, with four times more reported cases than rape. Inordinate delay in punishing the culprits renders the entire system ineffective and the purpose of deterrence is not served.

