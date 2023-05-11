Editorial: Responsible nuclear power

India must step up its efforts to augment nuclear power generation for a green and clean world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Exactly 25 years ago, India stormed into the global nuclear high table with the successful conduct of Pokhran-II, a move that stunned the world and invited international sanctions. However, looking back, it has turned out to be the right call and helped enhance the country’s image as a responsible nuclear power with an impeccable non-proliferation record. Soon after the nuclear tests, India’s foreign policy establishment faced the biggest challenge, apart from economic and military sanctions, but it eventually succeeded in convincing the international community about the country’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. At that time, nuclear tests were needed to end India’s international isolation. They provided the basis for reconciliation with the global nuclear order and redefined the country’s relationship with the United States. The signing of the civil nuclear deal with America in 2008 provided an ultimate testimony to India’s reputation as a responsible nuclear-weapon state. This was followed by a waiver from the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group) and nuclear collaborations around the world. While the nuclear arsenal is a means for credible minimum deterrence, what makes India stand out from its nuclear-armed neighbours is its ‘no first use’ policy. While India separated its civil and military programmes and put a nuclear doctrine in place, Pakistan has taken a riskier path of developing tactical nuclear weapons. The NSG waiver earned India the right to trade for civilian nuclear fuel and technology. It was expected to give a boost to nuclear power in India’s energy basket. At that time, India’s 22 nuclear plants were operating at under 40% capacity. It subsequently started signing deals with foreign countries to start nuclear parks in the country.

Ideally, complete nuclear disarmament should be the global goal. However, given the present geopolitical realities, it is unlikely to be achieved any time soon. While India realised its military objectives through Pokhran-I and II, it is still a work in progress as far as harnessing nuclear technology for meeting energy requirements. At present, nuclear power accounts for just 2% of the installed power capacity. As nuclear energy remains one of the important sources of non-fossil and clean fuel, efforts must be stepped up to augment nuclear power generation. The Centre needs to deliver on its target of building 10 new 700 MW indigenous PHWRs (pressurized heavy-water reactors) by 2031. The nuclear agreement, signed by the UPA-I government overruling the objections from its Left allies, opened new avenues of nuclear business for the country, ending prolonged international isolation due to nuclear tests. The NSG agreement introduced an opportunity for sourcing fuel from other countries. India now has civil nuclear cooperation agreements with several countries, including France, Russia, the UK, the US and Japan. There is a need to leverage international experience to improve efficiency in project implementation, operations and possible expansion.

