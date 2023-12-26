Editorial: Setback in Valley

A thorough probe must be ordered into the charges of custodial torture and misuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

The outrage in the Kashmir Valley over the death of three civilians in Army custody has come as a big setback to the efforts to provide a healing touch to the trouble-torn region and restore normalcy. The allegations of custodial death and the subsequent public anger would only complicate things further at a time when the authorities are gearing up for holding Assembly elections and there is a sense of optimism over restoration of statehood. The three civilians from Poonch were picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the terrorist ambush on December 21 that left four soldiers killed. Later, they were found dead amid allegations of custodial torture. Of late, the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been witnessing an alarming spurt in terrorist activity. This has prompted the Army to intensify counter-terror operations in the region. However, any deviation from the standard operating procedure cannot be condoned. Questions are being raised about the Army personnel’s overreach. It is the police that should have carried out the custodial interrogation of the civilian suspects. An impartial and thorough probe must be ordered into the charges of custodial torture and misuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. And those responsible must face the full force of the law. Any cover-up attempt would only amount to playing into the hands of the terrorist groups and their handlers from across the border. Historically, the Poonch-Rajouri sector has been a big challenge for the security forces as militant groups find local support here and this has enabled Pakistan to establish a strong proxy presence in the forested and rocky tracts. The anger over the revocation of the special status to J&K has provided fresh ground for the separatist elements to exploit the situation. The forested terrain provides hideouts and makes combing operations difficult.

The Army has initiated a court of inquiry into the death of civilians and three officers — a Brigadier stationed in Rajouri, a Colonel and a Lt Colonel — have been shifted. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased, even as several political parties have demanded an impartial probe into the incident. The botched operation comes barely two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 and directed the Centre to hold elections in J&K by September 2024. The support of the local population is vital not only for creating an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of the electoral process but also for helping security personnel crack down on terrorists. Thus, it is imperative to ensure that the inquiry into alleged custodial deaths is completed in a time-bound manner and all culprits are brought to book. Exemplary action can go a long way in dispelling the fears of the people of J&K and restoring their confidence in the security agencies.

