Editorial: Setbacks for EV industry

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 AM, Wed - 27 April 22

It’s a moment of reckoning for the fledgling electric vehicles (EVs) industry as more and more vehicles are being recalled in large numbers to plug the possible defects. A spate of fire accidents, including explosion of batteries, has shaken the industry and could potentially bring down the growth rate and supply of EVs at least in the short term. Though it is being pushed as the technology of the future, the technical glitches and manufacturing defects involving EVs across the country come as a setback. After a thorough probe into the instances of battery fires, there is a need to formulate fresh guidelines on the safety of EVs. At a time when there is an increasing focus on clean fuels, the EV industry cannot afford to lose public trust and consumer confidence. The fresh guidelines must focus on different tests to be conducted to ascertain safety standards. Manufacturers, specialists and certification agencies need to work towards a whole new change around battery technology in the coming days. It appears that the onset of the summer season has exposed the haste at which many new-age players started selling battery-powered EVs. As a result, several incidents of electric scooters catching fire have been reported from across the country. This is giving a bad reputation to players who are doing thorough research before launching their EVs. Fine-tuning the cost and efficiency of electric vehicles has been a continuing struggle for the automakers, and battery fire poses a fresh challenge. It is virtually back to the drawing board as they negotiate issues such as optimisation in hot weather conditions, and focus on batteries that are best suited.

An immediate change that should be made mandatory is having an alarm system which can alert the owners when the battery overheats. As the EV and battery demand increases manifold, the regulators have a tough job on hand to ensure certification compliance and implementation. The entry of sub-standard vehicles is not only a safety risk but could also derail India’s journey in the critical technology space. There is a need for smart battery and thermal management systems. The government’s draft battery swapping policy offers a glimmer of hope, providing for charging in a controlled environment and thus completely avoiding the possible fire incidents at home. India’s EV market is estimated to become a $7.09-billion opportunity by 2025. The Centre too is keen on achieving 100% electric vehicle mobility by 2030. Such positive developments in the Indian EV industry make for a vast pool of opportunities for foreign investors who are willing to expand their businesses in the country. However, the estimation of growth is also accompanied by concerns about specific challenges related to the safety of batteries and inadequate supply chains. Charging stations at workplaces and public destinations may help bolster market acceptance.

