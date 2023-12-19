Editorial: Surge in Covid cases

The sudden spurt in cases, especially in Kerala with the caseload crossing 1,800, calls for caution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Visitors wear masks at the Ernakulam Government Hospital after rise in number of COVID cases, in Kochi, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The resurgence of a new variant of coronavirus, putting health authorities on high alert, shows that the pandemic is not yet a thing of the past. The sudden spurt in the number of cases, especially in Kerala with the caseload crossing 1,800, calls for caution, adequate testing and genome sequencing to track the new strains of the virus. There is no evidence yet to suggest that the current variant JN.1, a sub-lineage of Omicron first detected in Kerala during routine surveillance, can cause worse symptoms or spread faster than the variants already in circulation. The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 vaccine composition showed that the latest variant can be effectively neutralised by serum from humans who had had the infection and vaccination. However, constant vigil and rigorous monitoring of cases of influenza-like symptoms are essential to check its spread, particularly among the elderly population. JN.1 contains only one additional mutation on the spike protein, compared with the earlier strain that had more than 30 mutations. Mutations on the spike protein of coronavirus matter because they are the ones that attach to receptors on a human cell and allow the virus to enter it. According to the World Health Organization’s recent epidemiological update, India showed a downturn in both Covid-19 cases and related fatalities during the period October 23-November 19. It has, however, urged member states, including India, to maintain their established infrastructure to sustain early warning, surveillance, reporting, variant tracking, clinical care and vaccination.

For a country like India, there is a need to track new variants and hospitalisations, incentivise vaccine companies to develop and update vaccines and drugs, and persuade citizens to get vaccinated and boosted. Considering the upcoming holiday season, the States should put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of transmission. While still relatively rare, JN.1 variant warrants close monitoring due to its unique mutations and unknown characteristics. Concerns arise due to India’s large population and potential for rapid outbreaks. Additionally, the country’s vaccination coverage, while improving, still leaves room for vulnerability. In a fresh surge, Singapore recorded 56,000 more cases in a week, leading the Health Ministry to issue an advisory for citizens and travellers. In the last one month, at least 40 countries have reported cases involving the new variant while as many as 17 States in America have reported high levels of respiratory illness activity. With the rise in the number of cases, people should be encouraged to wear masks in public places and maintain physical distance. However, there is no cause for panic as experts have said the fresh spike is not a harbinger of a new wave. The fatality rate and the number of hospitalisations are not increasing significantly. This reassurance should suffice to rule out any drastic step to curb the movement of people.

