Editorial: Uphold constitutional propriety

PM Modi’s propensity to position himself at the centre of all the pomp and glitter of major govt activities is problematic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Fri - 26 May 23

PM Modi’s propensity to position himself at the centre of all the pomp and glitter of major govt activities is problematic

A self-absorbed leader turning into a narcissist should come as no surprise. In fact, it is seen as a natural progression. While such transformation may further bolster the politician’s ego, it does not, however, bode well for any country or its people. The political row surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi demonstrates how one man’s self-obsession can harm the core values of democracy, of which Parliament stands as the ultimate symbol. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s propensity to position himself at the centre of all the pomp and glitter of major government activities and to garner all the limelight is problematic. It amounts to disregarding the traditional consensus approach and depriving others of the credit. The Prime Minister himself is set to inaugurate the complex on May 28, a move that has not gone down well with the opposition. Constitutional propriety demands that the inauguration must be done at the hands of the President, the highest constitutional authority, instead of the Prime Minister. As many as 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, BRS and Aam Aadmi Party, have decided to boycott the event. They have rightly argued that ignoring President Droupadi Murmu is a direct assault on democracy and constitutional values. The issue has brought together virtually the entire opposition parties which have asserted that they find no value in a new building when the ‘soul of democracy’ has been sucked out of Parliament.

Constitutional experts too have argued that the President should be doing the honours, not the PM. The BJP leadership is seeking to turn the tables on the opposition, accusing it of playing politics on a historic occasion. It claims that there is nothing unprecedented about the inauguration as then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had opened the Parliament House Annexe in October 1975, while Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the Parliament Library in August 1987. The government’s choice of date for the ceremony, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, has also raised doubts. The new Parliament building, which is part of the government’s ambitious project to develop the Central Vista Power Corridor in the national capital, has been steeped in controversy from the outset. Many opposition parties, environmentalists and civil society groups have criticised the project for its high cost. When Modi entered Parliament for the first time in 2014, he knelt and bowed his head as a mark of respect for the ‘temple of democracy’. Now is the time for him to step back and let this remarkable building — the embodiment of a vibrant democracy — hog all the limelight. Accepting the opposition’s demand to invite the President to do the inauguration will only demonstrate his magnanimity. No controversy should be allowed to mar this momentous event.

Also Read Editorial: Testing time for pharma