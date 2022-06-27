| Education Hub Developed By Tsewidc In Gajwel To Emerge As Model For Other States

Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Sangareddy: The Education Hub developed by the Telangana State Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) in Gajwel constituency is all set to emerge as model for other States to replicate. Under the State government’s KG to PG free education initiative, TSEWIDC has constructed several blocks and established sixth to post graduation institutes in the campus.

In addition to Government schools, KGBVs, Model School, Government Junior College, Government Degree College and Post Graduate College have come up in the campus that is just three kms from Gajwel town.

The medium of instruction is English and only the State syllabus is followed in the institutes. Telangana is the only State to construct such a campus in the country. The State government allocated Rs.146.28 crore to take up these works and TSEWIDC executed the project.

Following the success of Gajwel initiative, the State government is proposing to set up similar hubs in other districts.

Under this initiative in Gajwel, Education Hubs have been developed exclusively for girls and women in an area spanning about 20 acres and for boys in 40 acres. Each hub has hostel accommodation for about 2,500 students with provisions to accommodate an additional 1,000 students in the future.

The various blocks which house classrooms, dining halls, libraries and labs have been constructed on par with international standards with a total built up area of over 4.58 lakh square feet. Apart from being spacious, the facilities here have been constructed in a manner that ensures sufficient natural light and peaceful ambience for the students and faculty.

A 1200-student capacity auditorium has been constructed and students from different standards can make good use of the science labs established in these hubs. In addition to the regular course curriculum, coaching classes are conducted for students appearing for different competitive examinations.

Experienced faculty members conduct classes from sixth standards to post graduation. Similarly, sufficient non-teaching staff members have also been deployed in the campuses.