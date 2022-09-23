Education plays vital role in growth of country, state: Sabita Indra Reddy

(Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy inaugurates a model school in Kasipet mandal centre on Friday) Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said both the country and State would witness growth when people excel in education and achieve 100 percent literacy.

Mancherial: Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said both the country and State would witness growth when people excel in education and achieve 100 percent literacy. She was speaking after formally inaugurating the Telangana State model school in Kasipet headquarters, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Thandur mandal centre and the government junior college in Bellampalli, along with Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha on Friday.

The State was developing in all fields like never before after the formation of Telangana State, she said, pointing out that residential and model schools were being set up to provide quality education to students. As part of the government’s mission to provide education from KG to PG, about 1,000 residential schools, 1,150 Junior Colleges, 85 Degree Colleges, 53 Degree Colleges, especially for girls, and Post-Graduate colleges were set up. Model schools that were opened were benefitting 1.25 lakh students.

More than 4,000 students were studying abroad with the government sanctioning Rs.20 lakh to each student in the foreign education fund scheme introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she said, adding that the need to establish an engineering college and a residential school in the Bellampally Assembly constituency would be brought to the notice of the State government.

MLC Dande Vittal, MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Education secretary Vakati Karuna, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and other officials were present.