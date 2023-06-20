Education sector underwent revolutionary change in 9 years: Indrakaran

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugruates a school renovated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a slew of measures to strengthen the education sector.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school renovated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme and to mark the Education Day, as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said government–run residential educational institutions had become destinations for outstanding results, while Telangana had become a role model to the country in the field of the education. He stated that the institutions, equipped with modern infrastructure, were providing quality education to the poor students on par with corporate schools and colleges.

While strengthening schools, the government was establishing residential educational institutions for various communities.

As part of decennial formation celebrations, two sets of uniforms were being given to 25 lakh students spending Rs 140 crore. Textbooks worth Rs 190 crore were distributed to the students, while porridge made of millets would be served to the students soon. Besides, 12.50 lakh students would get notebooks costing Rs 56 crore and tablets worth Rs 34.25 crore would be given to 19,800 teachers.

