Edupayala to be developed into spiritual tourist destination: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Source: Twitter/ Office of Harish Rao.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said temples in Telangana underwent a great transformation after the Bharat Rastra Samithi came to power in the State. Continuing the efforts, Rao said the government would develop the Edupayala Temple into a sought-after spiritual tourist destination in the days to come.

After presenting Silk ‘vastrams’ to the presiding deity of Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Edupayala Temple in Medak on Saturday, the Minister said the government was ready to spend Rs.1,000 crore for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, with the Chief Minister already announcing Rs.600 crore. This indicated the government’s commitment in developing temples, he said, adding that enough allocations were being for development of temples in every budget.

Pointing out how Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had developed the Yadadri Temple, Harish Rao said the government was granting enough funds to Edupayala Temple every year for celebrating the annual festival in a grand way.

Collector Rajarshi Shah, MLAs M Padma Devendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy, Temple Chairman Bala Goud, Executive Officer Sara Srinivas, and others were present.