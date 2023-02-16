Edvoy and Trent University set to open TEX Advanced Learning Centre in Oshawa, Canada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad, and Trent University, Canada, have joined hands to launch a new joint venture, ‘TEX Advanced Learning Centre’. Sadiq Basha, Founder and CEO of Edvoy, and Dr. Leo Groarke, President of Trent University, signed the agreement.

The jointly owned campus of TEX Advanced Learning Centre will be based in Oshawa, Canada – nearby Trent University’s Durham and Peterborough campuses in the Greater Toronto Area. The center will provide Postgraduate Certificates, English Language, and Pathway Courses. Applications for this year, starting in the May intake, are now open, a press release said.