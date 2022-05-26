Efforts on to bring back glory of Ramakrishnapur: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that efforts were on to bring back the glory of Ramakrishnapur town, which lost its sheen over a period of time. He handed over documents of ownership to beneficiaries of regularized lands of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in different parts of Ramakrishnapur town on Thursday.

Suman said that no party came forward to regularise the lands occupied by dwellers of coal belt towns in the past 30 years. People of the town were used as a vote bank. But, their challenges were never addressed. However, TRS party fulfilled its promise made at the time of polls to Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2018, he claimed.

The government whip further said that the documents were issued on names of women who rule their families. He stated that 3,940 beneficiaries would be given the pattas soon. He advised those who were yet to get the documents not to trust rumors. He assured that he would give away the documents to them by visiting door-to-door.

Suman urged locals to back up the TRS which was striving hard for the welfare of all sections of the society. He said that Opposition parties were slaves to their bosses in New Delhi. He declared that Ramakrishnapur would be developed in many aspects spending Rs 150 crore. He stated that internal roads, parks, central lighting and beautification of junctions would be taken up.

The occupants have been requesting the government to regularize the lands since decades. They thanked the State government for regularizing the lands of SCCL by issuing government order number 76. They said that they could now sell, transfer and mortgage the assets if required. A festive atmosphere engulfed the coal belt town following the event.

Municipal chairperson Jangala Kala, commissioner G Venkata Narayana, leaders of TRS party Abdul Azeej, Gandla Sammaiah, K Sudarshan Goud, Yakub Ali, Mamidi Kumar, several councilors and officials of SCCL were present.