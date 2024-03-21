Efforts on to increase forest area in Telangana, says Surekha

The Minister said 'Forest and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World' was the theme for this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha said measures were being taken to increase the forest area in Telangana from 24.05 percent to 33 percent as per the National Forest Policy.

While preserving forests at one end, efforts were on to increase the forest wealth as well.

In this endeavour, people should extend their support to the measures being taken up by the State government, she said in a statement on the World Forest Day, which was celebrated on Thursday.

Due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, construction of projects, encroachment of forest lands, construction of houses, the forests cover was declining. Due to lack of forest expansion in accordance with the land area, people was facing severe problems due to the effect of global warming, she said.

Staff crunch in State forest department

Meanwhile, there is severe staff crunch in the State forest department. As a result, the curbing of poaching, encroachment of forest lands, tiger conservation, enhancing forest cover and others aspects were getting affected.

Against the total requirement of 6,860 staff members, at present there are 4,752 personnel. Beginning from technical assistants, forest beat officers, Assistant Conservator of Forests, forest range officers, there are many vacancies in different wings in the department.

For instance, there is a requirement of 3,652 forest beat officers in the State and there are only 1,419 beat officers. To make matters worse, a few officials in different ranks have been relocated to other departments on deputation.

Last week, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a review meeting with forest officials, sought details of personnel, who were relocated to other departments on deputation. He wanted the senior authorities to initiate measures to recall them to the parent department, if required.

Natural Clay Bird Feeders set up

The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation in collaboration with Botanical Gardens Walkers Association arranged 200 natural clay bird feeders as a means to ensure there was water for birds this summer in the garden. These feeders were set up on the tree branches all along the 3.4 kms walking track on the occasion of World Forest Day.

TSFDC Executive Director Ranjith Naik appealed to people to arrange water, nests and grains for the birds at their homes and thanked the Botanical Gardens Walkers Association for their support in setting up the clay bird feeders.