Efforts on to protect Ramappa Temple, other structures

Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Efforts will be made to protect the Ramappa Temple and other historic structures and temples in its surroundings. A plan will be devised to develop Kakatiya Heritage Circuit, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Friday. An elaborate plan will be chalked out and will be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for discussion, he said.

Goud on Friday held a meeting with Archeological Survey of India and Heritage Telangana officials to discuss the plan of action for Ramappa Temple from the Kakatiya era, which recently got the UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. The Minister, on behalf of the Telangana Heritage, thanked Chandrashekar Rao for the efforts to get the heritage site tag for the temple.

He said UNESCO acknowledged the Telangana culture and wealth of art. Telangana is home to several historical structures, he said. UNESCO, while giving the heritage site tag, had given some suggestions to be implemented by December 2022. He directed the officials to implement the suggestion and include them in the dossier given to UNESCO, he said adding that plans to get legal sanctity to the Ramappa Temple, lakes and irrigation canals should be submitted to UNESCO.

He said the boundaries of the land belonging to the Central Archaeology Department have to be identified. Efforts will be made to develop the land under the Heritage department. Small temples in the surroundings should also be identified and draw up appropriate plans for developing them, he directed the officials. Superintendent Archaeologist Smitha S Kumar, YATC Joint Secertary K Ramesh, Heritage Telangana higher officials and others participated.

