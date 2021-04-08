Efforts on to uplift govt schools of Telangana

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Following the Telangana government’s decision to improve the infrastructure in schools on par with corporate ones and earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for the purpose, officials concerned have been directed to finalise the guidelines.

On Thursday, the Cabinet sub-committee held a meeting which was attended by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayaker Rao, and officials concerned.

The sub-committee asked officials on measures being taken up for the uplift of government schools and pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao aims to provide quality education from KG to PG free of cost.

After the formation of Telangana, the State government has come up with several unique initiatives for providing quality education. The Ministers said more rooms, new buildings, drinking water, digital classrooms, and other infrastructure would be provided to improve government schools.

