KTR, Harish recall CM KCR’s hunger strike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The union government had to concede to Bharat Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekhar Rao’s iron will to achieve the separate State of Telangana, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao recalled here on Friday.

Sharing images from 2009 of a frail Chandrashekhar Rao in hospital, the IT Minister tweeted: “December 9 is the day, when the Centre came down to the iron will of separate Telangana movement leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, who launched indefinite hunger strike putting his life at stake in achieving separate Statehood.”

“A historic milestone that turned the Telangana movement towards its destination and gave a new breath to the aspirations of 60 years!” he said.



Finance Minister T Harish Rao also tweeted: “December 9 is the day, when the union government announced formation of Telangana, following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 11-day indefinite hunger strike. It has been 13 years since the historic occasion.”

తెలంగాణ వచ్చుడో.. కేసీఆర్ సచ్చుడో.. అంటూ ప్రాణాలు ఫణంగా పెట్టి 11 రోజుల ఆమరణ దీక్ష చేపట్టిన కేసీఆర్ గారి ఉద్యమ సంకల్పానికి.. కేంద్రం దిగివచ్చిన రోజు. తెలంగాణ చరిత్రను మలుపు తిప్పి, ఆత్మగౌరవాన్ని సగర్వంగా నిలిపిన ఆ చారిత్రక సందర్భానికి నేటితో 13 ఏళ్లు. pic.twitter.com/QbDjtg7BMn — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) December 9, 2022

Incidentally, December 9 marked yet another historic occasion, with Chandrashekhar Rao formally launching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, marking his foray into national politics.