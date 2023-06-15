Egyptian Mummy In Hyderabad Museum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Were you ever fascinated by the culture of mummification? Did you know that you could see an Egyptian mummy for just Rs. 10 right here in Hyderabad? Yes, that is true. On the first floor of the Telangana State Archaeology Museum at Public Gardens in Nampally, lies the only mummy present in south India. In today’s video, let us talk about the lesser-known existence of a mummy right here in the heart of our city.