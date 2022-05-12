Eight arrested for realtor’s murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eight persons were arrested by the Lallaguda police in connection with the murder of realtor Shaik Afser, 36.

The arrested persons were James Philips Das (39), Kaleem Khan (36), Khalid Khan (36), Syed Sameer (36), Abdul Mohammed (38), Mohd Saleemuddin (39), Mohammed Waseem (32) and Nadeem Khan, all residents of Lallaguda. One suspect, Irfan Khan, was absconding.

Shaik Afsar was allegedly involved in the murder of another realtor Shabbir, in the Mahankali police station limits in 2017.

“After Shabbir’s murder, Afsar was allegedly harassing and threatening Philips and others over different issues, after which they decided to kill him. On Tuesday night, they consumed liquor at Philip’s house and stabbed him to death,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gopalapuram) N Sudhir said.

