Eight arrested in connection with cow slaughter in Siddipet

Siddipet: The One Town police have nabbed eight persons in connection with a cow slaughtering incident reported near Siddipet town on Friday. The arrested persons were remanded by the court to judicial custody on Saturday and were shifted to the Sangareddy district jail.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Juber, Mohammad Khaja, Mohammad Saddam, Mohammad Arafat, Mohammad Raheem, Mohammad Arjhad, Mohammad Ashraf and Mohammad Javeed, all are residents of Siddipet town. They along with some others have slaughtered cows in an abandoned poultry shed along Sircilla road near Nagadevatha Temple in Siddipet town on Friday evening. The locals had an argument with the accused opposing the cow slaughtering. Upon receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem besides shifting the remaining live cows to Goshaala. The accused, who confessed to have slaughtered the cows three times at the same place earlier, told the police that they used to buy old cows from markets in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts to supply the meat to a trader in Hyderabad.

In a Statement, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said that they will initiate action against such persons. He said the police will seek a fasttrack trial in the case and appealed to all sections of people not to believe in rumors and fake posts. Davis urged the people to bring such issues to their notice without any delay.

