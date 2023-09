| Eight Knee Replacement Surgeries In A Day In Vemulawada Area Hospital

Eight knee replacement surgeries in a day in Vemulawada area hospital

IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao on Friday congratulated hospital authorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Rajanaa-Sircilla: By executing eight knee replacement surgeries in one day, Vemulawada Area Hospital set a record. The doctors’ team led by orthopedicians Dr Anil and Dr Sheshikanth under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr Mahesh performed surgeries on August 29.

IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao on Friday congratulated hospital authorities. So far, the hospital authorities have conducted 500 knee replacement surgeries.