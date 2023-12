Eight passengers injured after TSRTC bus hits lorry in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

Nalgonda: At least eight passengers were injured after a TSRTC bus hit a tipper lorry from behind near Thummachettu thanda of Peddavoora mandal in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment. About 32 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident.

More details are awaited.