Eight school students from Telangana bag INSPIRE national awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

A total of 37 projects from Telangana were showcased at the 9th National Level Exhibitions and Project Competition (NLEPC) of INSPIRE Awards

Hyderabad: Eight school students from Telangana have received awards at the national level for their science and technology based innovative projects like lighting manhole cap, redesigning of rail coach for people with special needs and women, and wax candles that repel mosquitoes and insects.

A total of 37 projects from the State were showcased at the 9th National Level Exhibitions and Project Competition (NLEPC) of INSPIRE Awards – MANAK scheme organized by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, from September 14 to 16, New Delhi. Projects by eight students were selected among the top 60 exhibits at the national level and they were presented awards by union Minister of State Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

All 60 exhibits will now be showcased at the annual festival of Innovations and Entrepreneurship (FINE) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, in March 2023.

Each project presented by the State students was unique. Thati Bhavana of BC Welfare Residential School, Hanwada Girls, Mahabubnagar, has come up with project on lighting the manhole cap, while Sailu Sai Shrivalli of Sri Chaithanya High School, Mancherial district, designed a simple menstruation device that helps periods easier and hygiene for women particularly in poverty.

Another student Bhavani Nakka of Zilla Parishad High School, Balapala, Mahabubabad district, bagged the award for her project on wax candles that repel mosquitoes and insects. Doble Rushikesh, a student of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUPS) Ponna, Adilabad district, got an award for his project on redesigning of rail coach for people with special needs and women.

This apart, projects-axle camera for school buses by Mustyala Pooja Sri of Alphores High School, Peddapalli, Easy waste separating chopping board by Edla Nani of MPUPS Koripally, Mahabubabad, Scientific bag by Pothka Deepika of Montessori High School, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Common Friendly multiple helmet by Dasari Harshitha of ZPHS Chandanapur, Peddapalli also bagged the award.