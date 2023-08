| Eight Soldiers Feared Dead As Army Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Ladakh 2

Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.

By PTI Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.

Leh: Eight soldiers were feared dead after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was underway at the site.

Also Read Enforcement Directorate secures conviction of accused under PMLA