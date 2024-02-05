Watch: Why thousands took to streets in protest braving freezing temperatures in Ladakh

5 February 2024

Hyderabad: People in Ladakh have taken to the streets of Leh braving the freezing temperatures to demand for a statehood for Ladakh and constitutional protection under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

The protests jointly organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) saw protestors including men and women from all walks of life, march through the city of Leh, despite the freezing temperatures that the city has been witnessing.

Both the socio-political organisations represent the two regions of the Union Territory and have come together demanding statehood of Ladakh. Alleging that their representation and powers have diminished significantly since Ladakh became a UT, they demand job reservations for youth, separate Parliamentary constituencies for Kargil and Leh.

When Ladakh was a part of Jammu and Kashmir, the region had four members in the Legislative Assembly and two in Legislative Council ensuring representation of its people.

Fed up with prolonged bureaucratic rule, residents of Ladakh expressed dissatisfaction asserted that only full Statehood would enable them elect their representatives to govern the region. Earlier in January 2023, the Union Home Ministry has set-up a high powered committee headed by Minster of State Nityanand Rai to ensure the protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh.

The high-powered committee set-up by the Centre, looked into the demands and held a meeting with the protesting people of Ladakh. In a meeting chaired by MoS Home, Nityanands Rai on December 4, 2023, there were discussions on measures to protect the interests of people of Ladakh, considering is strategic importance due to its geographical location.

The second-round of talks are likely to be held on February 19 at the MHA between the representatives and the MoS Nityanand Rai.

